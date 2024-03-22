Impaired B.C. driver runs over sign warning against impaired driving: Police

RCMP on Vancouver Island say they recently busted an impaired driver who crashed a truck into an anti-drunk driving sign.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday when West Shore RCMP were called to a collision between an F350 pickup truck and a street sign in View Royal.
A witness told police they saw the truck speeding before mounting a sidewalk and smashing into a sign that read “Report Impaired Drivers.”
By the time the Mounties arrived, the driver had fled towards Victoria. But police found debris at the scene, including the smashed sign along with the driver’s licence plate.
Victoria police intercepted the truck on Craigflower Road at Catherine Street.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Police in Victoria said the driver was handed a 90-day driving suspension and had their vehicle towed from the scene.
The incident came just one day after a shocking collision in downtown Victoria that police are investigating for potential impaired driving.
In that case, a speeding car ran a red light and T-boned a pickup truck, leaving its driver with potentially life-altering injuries.
