Impaired B.C. driver runs over sign warning against impaired driving: Police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island say they recently busted an impaired driver who crashed a truck into an anti-drunk driving sign.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday when West Shore RCMP were called to a collision between an F350 pickup truck and a street sign in View Royal.

A witness told police they saw the truck speeding before mounting a sidewalk and smashing into a sign that read “Report Impaired Drivers.”

1:10 Shocking multi-vehicle Victoria crash caught on camera

By the time the Mounties arrived, the driver had fled towards Victoria. But police found debris at the scene, including the smashed sign along with the driver’s licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria police intercepted the truck on Craigflower Road at Catherine Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police in Victoria said the driver was handed a 90-day driving suspension and had their vehicle towed from the scene.

The incident came just one day after a shocking collision in downtown Victoria that police are investigating for potential impaired driving.

In that case, a speeding car ran a red light and T-boned a pickup truck, leaving its driver with potentially life-altering injuries.