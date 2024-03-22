Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 640 Toronto

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired B.C. driver runs over sign warning against impaired driving: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria driver hits impaired driving sign while impaired'
Victoria driver hits impaired driving sign while impaired
A Victoria driver was caught hitting an impaired driving sign -- while impaired. Police say the driver of a pick up struck the curb and knocked over a 'report impaired drivers' sign in View Royal before fleeing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP on Vancouver Island say they recently busted an impaired driver who crashed a truck into an anti-drunk driving sign.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday when West Shore RCMP were called to a collision between an F350 pickup truck and a street sign in View Royal.

A witness told police they saw the truck speeding before mounting a sidewalk and smashing into a sign that read “Report Impaired Drivers.”

Click to play video: 'Shocking multi-vehicle Victoria crash caught on camera'
Shocking multi-vehicle Victoria crash caught on camera

By the time the Mounties arrived, the driver had fled towards Victoria. But police found debris at the scene, including the smashed sign along with the driver’s licence plate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Victoria police intercepted the truck on Craigflower Road at Catherine Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police in Victoria said the driver was handed a 90-day driving suspension and had their vehicle towed from the scene.

The incident came just one day after a shocking collision in downtown Victoria that police are investigating for potential impaired driving.

In that case, a speeding car ran a red light and T-boned a pickup truck, leaving its driver with potentially life-altering injuries.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices