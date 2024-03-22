Planning a trip to Lake Louise this summer? Expect to pay more for parking

Send this page to someone via email

Parking at one of Canada’s iconic spots just got a lot more expensive.

Lakeshore parking at Lake Louise is climbing to $36.75 per day per vehicle, up from $21 last year. Accessible parking is $8 a day.

Parks Canada says it’s making the changes to “help visitors make the most of their time.”

Pay parking was introduced three years ago to incentivize transit use and shuttle use in the area.

Parks Canada said an average of 1,200 vehicles per day used the lakeshore parking in 2023 and another 3,000-5,000 vehicles were turned away because the lot was at capacity.

Officials hope the changes will further alleviate traffic congestion and improve the experience for park visitors and residents.

Paid parking will be in effect for all public stalls at the Lake Louise lakeshore from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 17 – October 14th, 2024.

Parks Canada is also reminding travellers that construction will continue along Lake Louise Drive this summer. Improvements are being made to infrastructure for transit, vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and wildlife in the area.

Lake Louise Drive sees an average of one million vehicles each year.

Parks Canada is reminding visitors that the roadway to Moraine Lake remains closed to vehicle traffic, but a new shuttle service has been introduced to help visitors access the sights.

The Alpine Start Shuttle will have two daily departures, one at 4 a.m. and one at 5 a.m. leaving from the Lake Louise Lakeshore. Reservations can be made through the Parks Canada Reservation Service and must be made by 5 pm the prior day. Fees for the Alpine Start Shuttle will be the same fares as daytime shuttles.

For visitors looking to access either lake, Parks Canada recommends visitors use their shuttle service from the Lake Louise Park & Ride to the Lake Louise lakeshore, Moraine Lake, and between the two lakes.

Fares are $8 for adults, seniors are half priced and youth under 18 ride for free. Reservations are recommended to ensure a seat and can be made through the Parks Canada Reservation System, starting April 18th, 2024.