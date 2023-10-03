Menu

Most commercial vehicles driving in Lake Louise pass inspection, police say

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 3, 2023 4:55 pm
Lake Louise RCMP performed an inspection blitz last week.
Lake Louise RCMP performed an inspection blitz last week. Supplied / Lake Louise RCMP
Lake Louise RCMP say most commercial vehicles that were tested while driving through the area last week passed inspections.

Police said more than 50 vehicles were pulled over and looked at on Thursday and Friday, with 33 passing the inspection and 14 taken out of service immediately.

Six other vehicles were identified as needing immediate attention.

In total, 53 tickets were issued, RCMP said.

Alberta Sheriffs, Parks Canada and Alberta RCMP traffic assisted in the operation, including specially trained commercial vehicle inspectors, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In this operation, we aimed to enhance public safety by focusing on three things – safe vehicles, safe drivers, and safe roads,” Sgt. Susan Richter with Lake Louise RCMP said.

“This initiative was one way we have used education and enforcement to ensure our roadways are safe for everyone using them.”

This summer, a similar inspection blitz on privately operated buses heading to nearby Moraine Lake resulted in almost half the buses being put out of service.

