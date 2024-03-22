Ratification votes held for City of Edmonton, Edmonton Public Library CSU 52 members after strike averted

Send this page to someone via email

Ratification votes are being held this weekend for members of Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) employed with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library after a tentative deal was reached last week between the parties and the union, narrowly avoiding a strike.

The tentative four-year deal includes a retroactive lump-sum payment of $1,000 for 2021, a retroactive 1.25-per cent wage increase for 2022, a retroactive two-per cent wage increase for 2023 and a three-per cent increase for 2024.

View image in full screen What the City of Edmonton originally offered, what CSU 52 originally asked for and what the tentative deal looks like. Global News

The tentative deal was reached in the 11th hour, as members were set to walk off the job Thursday morning. The union said it spent about 18 months negotiating the deal with the city.

Now, union members must approve the deal through a ratification vote, which opened to City of Edmonton CSU 52 members on Friday morning. The ratification vote will be open until noon Monday.

Members employed by EPL will vote on the deal between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and noon Wednesday. While the tentative deal being voted on is the same for both city and library members, EPL members are in a separate bargaining unit.

The deal must be approved by at least 50 per cent of members. The union is recommending ratification of both agreements.

Last week, union president Lanny Chudyk said he was pretty certain the agreement will be ratified.

“Both parties compromised a bit at the end of bargaining,” he said Friday.