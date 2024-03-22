Menu

Manitoba driver, 20, killed after vehicle hit ditch, tree

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:43 pm
RCMP Whitemouth detachment. RCMP Manitoba
A 20-year-old man from Tyndall, Man., is dead after his vehicle hit a ditch off Highway 44 Wednesday morning, the RCMP says.

Officers from the Whitemouth detachment were called to the scene of the crash, near Seddons Corner, around 9 a.m. When they arrived, police found a severely damaged car and the body of the driver.

The investigation determined that the crash happened the night before, when the car hit the south shoulder of Highway 44, then crossed the highway and ended up in the north ditch, then into the bush, hitting a tree.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash and continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

