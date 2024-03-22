Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead, toddler injured after 2-vehicle crash in Bayham, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A two-vehicle crash in Bayham, Ont., on Thursday is now a fatal crash after police confirmed Friday that an injured driver has died.

The 33-year-old and a two-year-old passenger, both from Aylmer, were both taken to hospital after the crash on Heritage Line near Maple Grove Line just before noon Thursday. The 33-year-old died from the injuries.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle, from Vienna, had minor, non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospital attention, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, one vehicle “lost control” and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The deceased and toddler were in the vehicle that lost control, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices