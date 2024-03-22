Driver dead, toddler injured after 2-vehicle crash in Bayham, Ont.

A two-vehicle crash in Bayham, Ont., on Thursday is now a fatal crash after police confirmed Friday that an injured driver has died.
The 33-year-old and a two-year-old passenger, both from Aylmer, were both taken to hospital after the crash on Heritage Line near Maple Grove Line just before noon Thursday. The 33-year-old died from the injuries.
The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle, from Vienna, had minor, non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospital attention, police said.
According to police, one vehicle “lost control” and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The deceased and toddler were in the vehicle that lost control, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
