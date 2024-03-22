Students launch Shoal Lake 40 First Nation merch line on World Water Day

Send this page to someone via email

Where does your water come from? For Winnipeggers, the answer is Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, a community that long struggled for their right to clean water.

Andrea Redsky, a teacher at Harvey Redsky Memorial School, said not all of her students will remember first-hand the decades-long boil water advisory in the community.

“We’ve had a water treatment plant for a while, but they know the stories and the history because we share that. So, they want people to know that there are people who struggled,” she said.

That’s why a group of Redsky’s students launched a Shoal Lake 40 merchandise line complete with reusable water bottles and decals.

Each displays a QR code to a website outlining the community’s history.

View image in full screen Friday, students sold Shoal Lake 40 First Nation merch (featured) at the Canadian Human Rights Museum sharing the First Nation’s history, and celebrating World Water Day. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Fred Meier, President of Red River College (RRC), said RRC has bought enough decals to be posted at all its water refill stations.

“The important part of that is making sure that every time our students, our staff and others are refilling the water, they understand what the source of the water is, and they understand and can learn more through the QR code,” he said.

He added RRC will also be selling the students’ water bottles on campus.

In an event notification, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation said 100 per cent of product purchases will go towards the Kekekoziibii Development Corporation and Harvey Redsky Memorial School Future Business Leaders Project in 2025.

More information on how to buy a water bottle or decal can be found at www.shoallake40.ca.

Shoal Lake 40’s Chief Kevin Redsky said, when it comes to Winnipeg’s water, it’s not just about what spills from the tap.

“There’s a lot of work that happens at the community level to make sure, Shoal Lake 40 (through) our tripartite agreement, (to fulfill) our obligation as environmental protectors,” he said.

The chief noted that kind of work is seen in this group of children stepping forward — a drop of water that could ripple into a rushing waterfall of lasting impact.