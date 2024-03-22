Metro Vancouver to vote on allowing alcohol use in select parks

Send this page to someone via email

The regional district of Metro Vancouver is considering a pilot project that will allow alcohol consumption in several of its parks.

Metro Vancouver will be voting on the proposal which, if passed, would allow alcohol at six regional parks.

The regional parks are located at Boundary Bay, Campbell Valley, Capilano River, Derby Reach and Iona Beach.

The 2024 pilot program is proposed to run from June 28 to Oct. 14 with alcohol consumption to be permitted at any time during park hours.

Several municipalities in Metro Vancouver have implemented their own initiatives to permit the legal consumption of alcohol in parks and public spaces, including North Vancouver.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Many programs were piloted in 2020 and 2021 as a response to increased usage of public open spaces across the region during the pandemic. Many pilot projects have since been made permanent.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposal is not without opposition, as Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are urging the regional district to not go ahead with the project.

Both health authorities have concerns about health and safety. They said alcohol causes more health harm than any other substance, and is responsible for more hospitalizations and paramedic services than any other substance, costing the province billions of dollars annually.

“In the interest of public health and safety, we strongly caution against the Regional Parks Committee approving a pilot program to permit alcohol consumption in the four regional parks proposed within the Fraser Health area: Boundary Bay, Campbell Valley, Derby Reach, and Brunette Fraser Greenway,” Fraser Health staff said in a release.

“Even moderate amounts of alcohol can have serious health and social consequences including cancers, heart disease, liver disease and violence.”

There are also concerns the project will enable underage drinking.

Metro Vancouver is expected to vote on the pilot project later on Friday.