Edmonton police lay charges in connection with weekend homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have laid charges in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man in north Edmonton last weekend.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were called to a home near 84 Street and 136 Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man dead in the basement.

Edmonton’s medical examiner completed an autopsy Thursday that determined Austin Anderson died by strangulation.

Homicide detectives have since arrested and charged a 31-year-old man.

Joshua Fairley faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police said the men knew one another.