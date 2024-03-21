Menu

Crime

Edmonton police lay charges in connection with weekend homicide

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) badge. View image in full screen
Police have laid charges in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man in north Edmonton last weekend. JF
Police have laid charges in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man in north Edmonton last weekend.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were called to a home near 84 Street and 136 Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
They arrived to find a 29-year-old man dead in the basement.

Edmonton’s medical examiner completed an autopsy Thursday that determined Austin Anderson died by strangulation.

Homicide detectives have since arrested and charged a 31-year-old man.

Joshua Fairley faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police said the men knew one another.

