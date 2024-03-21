Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup silver in Slovenia

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women’s ski jumping Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year’s final competition.

The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 242.1 points in the normal hill competition. She finished behind gold medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria (244.9) and ahead of Nika Prevc of Slovenia (235.6).

The second-place showing lifted Louttit into third place overall in the final World Cup season standings.

Prevc claimed the Crystal Globe in the women’s ski jumping overall ranking while Pinkelnig finished the season in second place.

Louttit hadn’t stood on a podium since winning bronze Jan. 27 at the normal hill event in Ljubno, Slovenia, spanning 13 races.

Her season included six individual podium finishes (three silver and three bronze) and a silver medal in the team event alongside fellow Calgarian Abigail Strate on Jan. 20 in Japan.

The 23-year-old Strate notched four podium finishes (two silver and two bronze) this season, ranking 17th in the World Cup standings.

