Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup silver in Slovenia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
Alexandria Loutitt of Calgary View image in full screen
Alexandria Loutitt of Calgary soars through the air during the FIS Ski Jumping Women's World Cup in Ramsau, Austria, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Loutitt became the first Canadian to win World Cup women's ski jump gold on Friday in Zao, Japan after jumps of 98.5 and 95 metres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Lisa Leutner. MS/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women’s ski jumping Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year’s final competition.

The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 242.1 points in the normal hill competition. She finished behind gold medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria (244.9) and ahead of Nika Prevc of Slovenia (235.6).

The second-place showing lifted Louttit into third place overall in the final World Cup season standings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Prevc claimed the Crystal Globe in the women’s ski jumping overall ranking while Pinkelnig finished the season in second place.

Louttit hadn’t stood on a podium since winning bronze Jan. 27 at the normal hill event in Ljubno, Slovenia, spanning 13 races.

Her season included six individual podium finishes (three silver and three bronze) and a silver medal in the team event alongside fellow Calgarian Abigail Strate on Jan. 20 in Japan.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old Strate notched four podium finishes (two silver and two bronze) this season, ranking 17th in the World Cup standings.

Click to play video: 'Calgary ski jumper headed to Youth Olympic Games'
Calgary ski jumper headed to Youth Olympic Games
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices