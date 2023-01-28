SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgarian Abigail Strate podiums at World Cup for ski jumping

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 4:14 pm

Canada’s Abigail Strate climbed her first World Cup ski jumping podium on Saturday, capturing bronze.

The 21-year-old from Calgary scored 236.3 points over two runs, posting a pair of celebratory pictures on Twitter afterword with the word “Happy” and a smiling emoji.

Katharina Althaus of Germany won the gold with 258.8 points, while Ema Klinec of Slovakia was second (237.6).

Read more: Loutitt makes Canadian women’s ski jumping history by winning World Cup gold in Japan

Read next: Rent control: What tenants should know as rental prices surge across Canada  

Strate’s medal comes two weeks after teammate Alexandria Loutitt made Canadian ski jumping history, becoming the first Canadian woman to reach the top of the World Cup ski jump podium. It was also the first time a Canadian ski jumper had won World Cup gold since Horst Bulau in 1983.

SportsWorld CupSkiingWinter SportsSki jumpingCanadian AthleteAbigail Strate
