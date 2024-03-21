Justin Trudeau’s Jamaica holiday cost more than last year, records show

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family vacation to Jamaica over the holidays came with a price tag higher than last year’s, new documents show.

According to government responses to order paper questions posed by Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, Trudeau’s trip to the Caribbean nation cost roughly $234,015 – up from last year’s cost of roughly $162,000.

RCMP security costs alone came in at $162,051 this year, compared to last year’s bill of roughly $115,526. The CBC first reported on the tabled documents Thursday morning.

“It is the RCMP’s legislated mandate to provide 24/7 protection to the sitting Prime Minister and their family,” the government’s response reads.

Jamaica trip faced scrutiny

Trudeau and his family vacationed in Jamaica from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 – a holiday trip they’ve taken in the past and faced repeated scrutiny.

This year, Trudeau returned to Ottawa to face criticism for staying at an oceanfront villa in Jamaica at no cost, as reported by the National Post. Prospect Estate and Villas located near Ocho Rios is owned by businessman Peter Green. The Green family has known the Trudeaus for decades.

The opposition Conservatives criticized the Prime Minister’s Office’s framing of the trip. Before the trip took place, the PMO initially said that it had consulted with the ethics commissioner, that the Trudeau family was paying for the stay, and that Trudeau would reimburse the cost of travelling on a government plane.

However, the PMO later said that while Trudeau had reimbursed the government for the equivalent of the cost of commercial flights, they stayed at “no cost at a location owned by family friends.”

The PMO then said on Jan. 10 “the prime minister and his family were staying with family friends at no cost.”

Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon’s has said on Jan. 8 that Trudeau “got his travel plans pre-approved by the ethics commissioner,” phrasing that quickly spurred questions.

Interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein told MPs on the House of Commons ethics committee Jan. 30 that his office did “our research” before Trudeau and his family left for the Caribbean nation.

“We verify allegations of friendship. We do our research,” he said, adding what Trudeau has said and what von Finckenstein’s office found “are coincident with the fact that this is a true friend who has no relations with the Government of Canada.”

“They consulted us. We gave advice. They went to Jamaica. If it had not been an acceptable gift, it would have had to be reported on our website.”

How do the expenses add up?

According to the government’s answers, five Royal Canadian Air Force members supported the trip, coming at a cost of $16,099.98.

“As per long-standing government policy and for security reasons, the Prime Minister must travel on government aircraft, whether he is on official or personal business,” the government said.

“As was the case with previous Prime Ministers, when travelling for personal reasons, the Prime Minister and any guests travelling with him reimburse an equivalent commercial airfare.”

This year’s trip ran into a speed bump when the plane the family was travelling on broke down. The replacement part came at no cost as it was already in inventory, the government said.

In total, four flights carrying the family, security and crew members came in at roughly $41,856.30. Privy Council Office expenses came in at $14,007.88.

When he spoke with MPs, Von Finckenstein said the Conflict of Interest Act allows for a public office holder to accept gifts or other advantages if they come from a friend or relative, without having to disclose them.

Von Finckenstein then went on to cite a section of the Act that states if a reporting public office holder or a member of their family accepts any single gift or other advantage that has a value of $200 or more, other than one from a relative or friend, the reporting public office holder has 30 days to publicly declare sufficient detail to identify the gift or other advantage accepted, the donor and the circumstances under which it was accepted.

“Now, 30 days have passed since the prime minister disclosed that he went to Jamaica. Nothing has been published on our website,” he said. “Now, from the facts that I gave you under the provision of the law. You can draw your own conclusions as to what the advice was that I gave and what happened. I under law cannot give you any more.”