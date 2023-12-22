Justin Trudeau, Sophie, taking family vacation in Jamaica over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4.

Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year.

3:50 Trudeau reiterates vacation stay at villa in Jamaica was not $80k gift, but belongs to family friends

He will be travelling with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of marriage.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office said Canadians could expect to see the family together, and both said in individual statements they would remain close.

2:02 Trudeau grilled by Poilievre over $162,000 Jamaica family trip

The office says it consulted the federal ethics commissioner ahead of the coming trip, and that the family will cover the cost of its stay as well as reimburse the cost of travelling on a government plane.

Trudeau will also remain in contact with staff and receive briefings on issues of the day.