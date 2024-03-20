Short-handed Raptors get blown out by Kings

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Domantas Sabonis had a 13-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double as the Sacramento Kings handed the Toronto Raptors their eighth straight loss, 123-89, on Wednesday.

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 20 points for Sacramento (40-28), which has won four of its last five games. Malik Monk added 17 points off the bench.

Gary Trent Jr. led the way with 18 points for Toronto (23-46), which has gone 1-10 in its last 11 games.

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley joined the Raptors’ lengthy list of inactives due to personal reasons. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game that there isn’t a timetable for his return.

The Raptors were already missing forward Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture), centre Jakob Poeltl (left hand torn ligament), forward-guard RJ Barrett (personal reasons), forward Chris Boucher (partial MCL tear), and guard D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain).

Sacramento started quickly with a 9-3 lead just over two minutes into the first quarter. Toronto revived with the help of seven points from Ochai Agbaji and a three-pointer from Kelly Olynyk take a 17-16 edge midway through the quarter.

But the Kings led 32-27 after the opening frame.

Alex Len capping an 11-4 Sacramento run just 2:14 into the second quarter prompted a Raptors timeout. Harrison Barnes then gave the Kings their largest lead to that point at 53-36, with a three-pointer.

Sacramento closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to lead 68-45 at halftime.

After Barnes’s three-pointer put the Kings up 30 with 8:10 left in the third quarter, the Raptors finally showed some life for a short stretch in making it a 78-54 game. But Sacramento responded with a 15-1 run capped by a Keegan Murray baseline dunk.

The Kings held a 99-65 lead entering the final quarter, when Sacramento sat its starters and Raptors fans headed for the exits early. Trent hits a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 25 points with 4:32 remaining.

UP NEXT

The Raptors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

The Kings will be in Washington to take on the Wizards on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.