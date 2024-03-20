Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged for allegedly placing white supremacist stickers in public locker room

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hate crimes rose again in 2022: StatCan'
Hate crimes rose again in 2022: StatCan
Police-reported hate crimes rose seven per cent in 2022, according to a new report from Statistics Canada. Mike Drolet breaks down the numbers, and what experts say could be driving the troubling trend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have charged one man with hate-motivated mischief after allegedly placing white supremacist stickers in a public locker room in January.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said a man attached stickers promoting white supremacy in public facilities at the MNP Community and Sport Centre at 2225 Macleod Trail S.E. Police said staff at the recreation centre immediately removed the stickers and reported the incident to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Calgary Police Service said one man was identified and charged in relation to the incident after reviewing CCTV footage on Monday, March 18.

Mark Lloyd Pearson, 50, of Calgary, was charged with one count of mischief which has been determined to be hate-motivated.

Police said hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes (assault, theft, vandalism, etc.) where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate against personal characteristics of the victim.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen similar stickers promoting white supremacy attached to objects in public locations across Calgary,” said acting Sgt. Matt Messenger in a statement.

“Calgary is the third most diverse city in Canada, and these stickers are purposefully placed in locations where the public can easily see them in order to leave people feeling unwelcome and like they don’t belong. This is unacceptable and we will continue to hold those responsible accountable.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices