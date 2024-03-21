Guelph Sports Hall of Fame to welcome four new members in May

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Sports Hall of Fame has named its Class of 2024.

They are Paul Ante (Builder – Baseball), David Clutchy (Builder – Swimming), Danielle Everitt-Sinclair (Athlete – Basketball), and Pat TeBoekhorst (Builder – Figure Skating).

Ante has been a part of the Guelph Royals Intercounty baseball team for decades as coach, manager and administrator, winning four championships. He runs baseball clinics every year and still coaches.

Clutchey was the co-founder of the Guelph Marlins Swim Club in 1968. He was the first Marlin coach and the only volunteer head coach in the club’s history.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Everitt-Sinclair played three seasons with the McMaster Marauders and two years with the University of Victoria Vikes where she won the national women’s basketball championship in 2003. She was named an all-Canadian in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

TeBoekhorst was a coach and technical director of the Guelph Figure Skating Club for 20 years working with young boys and girls, and for years delivered the Rhapsody on Ice skating shows. She also became a very successful power skating coach working with many aspiring hockey players looking to improve their overall skating.

Guelph Sports Hall of Fame Board Chair Carolyn Lee said in a news release that each of the inductees have a wonderful legacy and is a testament to the sports culture in Guelph.

All four inductees will be formally inducted in a ceremony during the Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner at the Italian Canadian Club in Guelph on May 15.