Spring arrives in Toronto, followed by warnings of blowing snow

The official start of spring in Toronto has been marked by the sudden return of winter weather, something that is set to continue for at least another day.

Tuesday marked the official first day of spring and saw a flurry of snowfall in Toronto, with the wind chill dropping below zero.

A weather advisory issued by Environment Canada said that was set to continue through Wednesday afternoon as a “sharp cold front” moves through the city.

“Narrow bands of heavy flurries combined with gusty northwest winds associated with the front will lead to relatively short but sudden drops in visibility,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said between two and four centimetres of snow would fall quickly on Wednesday afternoon, with the risk of blowing snow.

“Significant impacts on the afternoon commute are possible,” it warned.

The sudden return of winter weather comes after a mild and occasionally “wild” winter.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell previously said he expected March to be “a few degrees” higher than average but did not rule out the brief return of winter.

He suggested spring is “progressing several weeks ahead of schedule” even if it hasn’t fully arrived yet.