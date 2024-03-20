Menu

Weather

Spring arrives in Toronto, followed by warnings of blowing snow

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spring weather forecast: What Canadians can expect this season'
Spring weather forecast: What Canadians can expect this season
RELATED: Global's chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell gives us the inside scoop on what to expect as we transition into the new season. From temperature trends to potential surprises, get ready to welcome spring with a weather update you won't want to miss.
The official start of spring in Toronto has been marked by the sudden return of winter weather, something that is set to continue for at least another day.

Tuesday marked the official first day of spring and saw a flurry of snowfall in Toronto, with the wind chill dropping below zero.

A weather advisory issued by Environment Canada said that was set to continue through Wednesday afternoon as a “sharp cold front” moves through the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
“Narrow bands of heavy flurries combined with gusty northwest winds associated with the front will lead to relatively short but sudden drops in visibility,” the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said between two and four centimetres of snow would fall quickly on Wednesday afternoon, with the risk of blowing snow.

“Significant impacts on the afternoon commute are possible,” it warned.

The sudden return of winter weather comes after a mild and occasionally “wild” winter.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell previously said he expected March to be “a few degrees” higher than average but did not rule out the brief return of winter.

He suggested spring is “progressing several weeks ahead of schedule” even if it hasn’t fully arrived yet.

