Ontario bracing for climate change to ‘express itself’ in ‘new and unique’ ways

An unusually warm start to the year and less snowfall than normal have Ontario preparing for a potentially difficult summer as climate change shows itself in “new and unique” ways across the province.

At the end of February, the Ontario government warned people to put away bird feeders and protect outdoor food waste as black bears began coming out of hibernation early.

Melting snow and warmer weather have forced some black bears out of the places they were sleeping and into the sunshine, with the government reporting 50 per cent more sightings in 2024 than usual.

“I’m not worried about it, but I think people should take note that it’s happening,” Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith told Global News.

Smith and the government have been promoting the province’s bear sighting reporting hotline and research into safe practices for those who do encounter a bear.

The Ontario Green Party Leader said the early emergence of bears and a particularly tough 2023 firefighting season are the effects of climate change.

“It’s absolutely a sign of the climate crisis and it’s getting worse,” Mike Schreiner told Global News.

“You’re seeing the effects on wildlife, but I’m really concerned about what the firefighting season is going to be like. You’re already seeing forest fires in the western provinces this early into the year.”

The warm weather that marked much of the start of 2024 is set to continue, according to Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

Farnell said he expected March to be “a few degrees” higher than normal, though there is still potential for snow and cold days to hit before the winter season is over.

He suggested spring is “progressing several weeks ahead of schedule” even if it hasn’t fully arrived yet.

“This could become a problem if buds and flowers are out early and we get that late-season winter blast,” Farnell said. “Farmers are very concerned.”

The warm weather comes after a difficult 2023 firefighting season, marked by smoke that drifted thousands of kilometres across North America, reaching cities in the United States.

Wildland forest firefighters, who have struggled for years with recruitment and retention issues, are in the midst of a campaign calling for concessions from the Ontario government.

The demands include reclassifying their position to improve health-care coverage and offer better protections. Firefighters and the union representing them are warning the upcoming summer will be another gruelling challenge for the province.

Farnell said early snow melt and lower rivers could lead to an earlier start to the fire season.

“Climate change along with disease and invasive bugs are all contributing factors to these busy fire seasons in our boreal forests,” he said.

Smith, whose government portfolio covers parts of Ontario including forests and wildlife, said he recognized the challenges of climate change and is working to keep the province ready for them.

“We’re taking actions about climate change in various ways because we know that it is happening and it is expressing itself in kind of new and unique ways — bears and hibernation this year. It may be different next year where we have more of a traditional winter,” he said.

“What there is is a lot of variability, whether it’s bears, whether i’ts fire seasons. So we’re adjusting accordingly and making sure Ontarians can feel safe.”

Schreiner said the government was “completely not ready” for the potentially challenging year ahead, accusing it of failing to make the necessary investments.