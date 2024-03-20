Kate Middleton’s hospital records allegedly snooped on, investigation underway

British authorities announced Wednesday that they are investigating an alleged breach into Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s medical records at the London hospital where she underwent surgery in January.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, Britain’s privacy watchdog, told media outlets: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

ICO statement in response to reports of data breach at The London Clinic: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

The news comes after U.K. tabloid newspaper The Mirror broke the news of the alleged breach on Tuesday, saying that at least one staff member at The London Clinic attempted to snoop into the Princess’s medical records during her January stay. This comes amid worldwide interest and rampant speculation regarding her health following what was announced as a planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace, the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales, said the report was “a matter for the London Clinic,” according to The Associated Press.

Al Russell, the hospital’s chief executive, said Wednesday that “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.”

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues,” he said in a statement.

A source told The Mirror that “senior hospital bosses” alerted the palace of the security breach.

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on Dec. 5, 2023 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kensington Palace has remained tight-lipped about Middleton’s health, beyond initially announcing that the surgery was successful and that she would step back from public duties until after the Easter weekend. They also confirmed the procedure was not related to cancer.

The lack of details has contributed, at least in part, to a barrage of intense public scrutiny and interest. Much of the online discourse, which jumped the pond and has been trending on social media for weeks, comes in the form of baseless rumours and conspiracy theories.

While the palace was clear that Middleton would not be making any public appearances and would cancel and back out of official duties until after Easter, rumours about Middleton’s health began to pick up steam in early February, when she was not seen or heard from in about a month.

In this same time, King Charles was treated for an enlarged prostate and subsequently diagnosed and began treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Since his diagnosis, he’s been spotted in public several times, has issued a statement thanking the public for their support and well-wishes and the palace released a new photograph of the monarch.

View image in full screen This handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace shows King Charles III during the state tour of France in September 2023 on Feb. 5, 2024 in London, England. Buckingham Palace announced the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer after treatment in hospital for an enlarged prostate. Samir Hussein - Handout / Getty Images

So, while Charles has been relatively forthcoming about his ailing health, the same cannot be said for Middleton, leaving many with questions about why the palace has not afforded the masses a similar glimpse into the Princess’ health struggles.

The firestorm was subsequently fanned when the palace released a photo of the Princess and her three children earlier this month in celebration of U.K. Mother’s Day.

It was likely shared to calm some of the speculation, but had the opposite effect. The plan backfired after five major news agencies issued a “kill notice” for the portrait of Middleton and her three children, barring the photo over concerns that “it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

View image in full screen A composite image shows a number of areas where Kate Middleton’s photo was edited. Kensignton Palace / Global News

And despite Middleton taking the fall for the photo and apologizing “for any confusion the photograph we shared caused,” the palace refused to release the unedited image.

And now, the amateur internet sleuths are questioning the authenticity of a video released earlier this week that reportedly shows Middleton and Prince William out shopping.

In the brief video, shot by a British citizen and taken from a distance, the couple are seen dressed down in casual clothes, carrying bags of groceries they reportedly bought during a visit to an upscale grocery store just minutes from their Windsor home.

Many are not convinced it was actually the royal couple in the video, which is grainy and taken from far away, their faces not clearly discernible.

Others questioned why the U.K. press OKed this particular video for publication, when it refused to publish a paparazzi video of Middleton riding in her mother’s car two weeks ago, citing privacy concerns.

Still, even more asked why Middleton seemed well enough to walk swiftly while carrying a bag of groceries, but not well enough to, for instance, appear on a Zoom call with a trusted member of the royal rota to prove her recovery is going as planned and put to bed the rampant rumours, once and for all.