Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax has spent more than $33,000 on clearing out three homeless encampments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax still trying to move remaining tent encampment residents'
Halifax still trying to move remaining tent encampment residents
RELATED: The Halifax Regional Municipality is still trying to move a handful of people remaining at de-designated encampment sites this week. As businesses look for more solutions in the downtown core, the municipality says they’re trying to work with those who are refusing to leave – Mar 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.

Earlier this month city staff put tents, food waste and unclaimed belongings from three encampments into the garbage and fenced off two of the sites.

On Feb. 7, Halifax asked unhoused people living in tents in five previously authorized homeless encampments to leave by Feb. 26.

Jake Fulton, a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Municipality, says so far about $33,000 has been spent on cleaning up encampments in downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade and Victoria Park, and at a ball field on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

Click to play video: 'Some Halifax tent encampment residents pushing back on eviction'
Some Halifax tent encampment residents pushing back on eviction
Trending Now

Fulton says the money does not cover all outstanding invoices, including for the cost of fencing that was erected around the perimeter of the two downtown encampment sites.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the encampments pose a safety risk and indoor housing options are available, including at the Halifax Forum, a shelter with 70 beds located in the north end of the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices