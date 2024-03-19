Orioles get hot late, top Blue Jays 13-8

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Colton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.

Baltimore (19-5) went into the seventh down 7-5 before outscoring the Blue Jays 8-1 in the final three innings.

Alex Pham (1-0) earned the win for the Orioles, throwing four strikeouts and allowing three hits in 2 2/3 innings of work, and exiting in the ninth. Starter Cole Irvin struck out two batters, walked five and gave up three hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

George Springer, with a two-run single in the third inning, and Daulton Varsho, with a two-run homer in the fifth, paced Toronto’s (11-12) offence.

Brandon Eisert (0-2) took the loss for the Jays, giving up three hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Chris Bassitt struck out four batters, walked two and gave up seven hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings as the starter.

Toronto will next face Atlanta on Wednesday in North Port, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.