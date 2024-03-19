Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Chris Simon, Stanley Cup winner and former NHL winger, dead at 52

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Stanley Cup-winning winger Chris Simon has died at the age of 52, the NHL Players’ Association has confirmed.

Simon, a native of Wawa, Ont., played for a number of NHL franchises in his long hockey career, including the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild.

He was selected as a 25th-overall pick in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft out of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s by the Philadelphia Flyers. He was then sent to the Nordiques in 1992 as part of the famed Eric Lindros trade.

Simon was known as one of the toughest players of his time, racking up 1,824 penalty minutes spanning 782 career NHL games.

He helped Colorado hoist the Stanley Cup in 1996 and played in Cup finals with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

“Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice…hell of a player as well,” former Flames teammate Mike Commodore wrote in a post to X Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We spent a lot of time together during Flames 04 run since we were both living in the hotel… he couldn’t have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Following the NHL, Simon spent five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he was named an All-Star on two occasions.

A cause of death has not been announced as of this writing.

Click to play video: 'Online petition to prevent concussions in the NHL'
Online petition to prevent concussions in the NHL
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices