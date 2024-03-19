Chris Simon, Stanley Cup winner and former NHL winger, dead at 52

Send this page to someone via email

Stanley Cup-winning winger Chris Simon has died at the age of 52, the NHL Players’ Association has confirmed.

Simon, a native of Wawa, Ont., played for a number of NHL franchises in his long hockey career, including the Quebec Nordiques, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild.

He was selected as a 25th-overall pick in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft out of the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s by the Philadelphia Flyers. He was then sent to the Nordiques in 1992 as part of the famed Eric Lindros trade.

Simon was known as one of the toughest players of his time, racking up 1,824 penalty minutes spanning 782 career NHL games.

He helped Colorado hoist the Stanley Cup in 1996 and played in Cup finals with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004.

“Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice…hell of a player as well,” former Flames teammate Mike Commodore wrote in a post to X Tuesday.

“We spent a lot of time together during Flames 04 run since we were both living in the hotel… he couldn’t have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed.”

Following the NHL, Simon spent five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he was named an All-Star on two occasions.

A cause of death has not been announced as of this writing.