Moose Jaw, Sask. to host city-wide event for National Indigenous Peoples Day

In an effort to work towards reconciliation, the City of Moose Jaw, Sask., announced they will be hosting a city-wide National Indigenous People’s Day (NIPD) event on June 21st this year at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

“June 21st is an opportunity for us as a community to be paying tribute with respect to the First Nations and the Indigenous people that were here long before we got her,” said Mayor Clive Tolley.

“Treaty 4 territory allowed us to form the city of Moose Jaw … it’s an opportunity to celebrate that history and educate our youth about what came before them and honour and pay respect to those peoples.”

According to a release, the event will feature multiple Indigenous presenters who will take the stage and share their gift or story. Attendees will be engaged in various forms of Indigenous teachings, storytelling, and dancing. The free event will be open for all to attend, including the local elementary and high schools in Moose Jaw.

Vivian Gauvin, who is the Holy Trinity Catholic School Division (HTCSD) Coordinator of Student Services, said they were approached to make this year’s event bigger with help from local sponsors such as Moose Jaw Co-op.

“I think with our collective voice, we are just going to do a better job of our moral obligation and honour the calls to action that are in our 2015 Truth and Reconciliation national report,” she said. “In that report, there are calls and there’s calls for each of us. So, we can all do our part by reading the report and then learning more and doing better.”

The CEO for the Moose Jaw Co-op stated in a release that they are deeply committed to honoring and celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We recognize the importance of acknowledging the harms and mistakes of the past and respecting the rich cultures, histories, and contributions of Indigenous peoples across Canada,” stated Geoff Anderson.

“Our Co-op takes pride in actively participating in this significant initiative, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering equal partnerships with Indigenous nations.”

Moose Jaw and area sits on Treaty 4 territory.