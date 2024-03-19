‘I feel neglected’: UNBSJ students say university not doing enough about bedbug problem

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the University of New Brunswick Saint John campus are speaking out amid an infestation of bedbugs, and say they’re concerned about a perceived lack of action from the school.

Bee Robertson, who lives in the university’s residences, woke up with a rash on their neck in early February. While they weren’t initially sure what happened, Robertson immediately told the residence co-ordinator at the university there may be a pest issue.

They went to the ER, but no one could say what the source of the rash was.

After turning their dorm room lights off, Robertson used a flashlight and spotted what they believed was a full-grown bedbug.

“I took a picture of it, a good closeup photo and I sent the picture of my neck and I said, ‘There is proof. Can you please do something about this?'” Robertson said.

Robertson felt so concerned, they packed some essentials and moved 45 minutes off campus, which has caused anxiety, stress and financial hardship.

“I just feel lost, I feel betrayed, I feel neglected, I feel invalidated,” Robertson said.

Meren Keith, who also lives in the residences, shares a similar story. She went home for reading week earlier this month and noticed bites on her body.

“It’s just gross, it’s gross. I don’t know what else to say. I’m nervous about going to class and bringing bedbugs back,” she said.

UNB did not respond to questions about when the infestation started, but said in a statement to faculty and students on Tuesday that a recent report was made about suspected bedbugs.

The university wrote that the impacted areas were closed for twice as long as recommended, then treated and cleaned.

Additional checks, according to the university, suggested there was no further evidence of bedbugs.

Orkin Canada, a pest control company, says bedbugs attach to anything warm and can travel on belongings, and are frequently found in tight spaces or where people sleep.

“Once bedbugs have established themselves into a place, they start to multiply,” spokesperson Sean Rollo said.

“They feed on people or warm-blooded animals, they start to grow in population and it just gets worse and worse without some sort of intervention by a pest control company.”

Rolo says recent data indicates bedbugs don’t transmit diseases, however.