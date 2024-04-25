Saskatchewan schools added to Mental Health Capacity Building program

Send this page to someone via email

Five Saskatchewan schools from Moose Jaw, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, Yorkton and Regina have been added to the Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) in Schools program.

In an announcement from Premier Scott Moe, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Prairie South School Division representatives met in Moose Jaw on Thursday to announce the addition of these five schools.

“The program focuses on prevention and mental health promotion, early identification and intervention. It also helps young people better manage their feelings and increase awareness of where they can find help,” said McLeod.

“Our government is proud to support the Mental Health Capacity Building program by expanding it to five additional schools this fall.”

The five schools selected are Peacock Collegiate in Moose Jaw, Lloydminster Composite High School in Lloydminster, Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake, St. Alphonsus School in Yorkton and Balfour Collegiate in Regina.

“This brings the current number of schools taking part in the Mental Health Capacity Building program to 15,” said McLeod.

“To support this expansion, our government has invested an additional $1 million for mental health capacity building, bringing the total annual funding to $3 million.”

Minister Cockrill said the MHCB program is an excellent example of what can be achieved when different parts of government and school divisions work together.

“As we expand this program into more schools to help more students, we continue to realize our goal of weaving in mental health into our education system around the province,” said Cockrill.

“These schools represent important communities where students are not only educated academically but are also supported emotionally and socially.”

In an email statement from the Official Opposition Education Critic Matt Love on MHCB, he stated that it’s sad that the government has not made any new investments in Saskatoon and most of rural Saskatchewan.

“This program was introduced five years ago, and it still only covers 15 out of approximately 700 schools in Saskatchewan,” stated Love. “This 17-year-old government is running out of steam and just doesn’t understand the challenges facing our kids.”

According to a release, the other ten schools already in the program include Churchill Community High School in La Ronge, Prince Albert Collegiate Institute in Prince Albert, St. John Community School in Prince Albert, Weyburn Comprehensive High School in Weyburn, Dr. Brass School in Yorkton, Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School in Regina, Hector Thiboutot School in Sandy Bay, North Battleford Comprehensive High School, John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford and Greenall High School in Balgonie.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $574 million in mental health and addiction services in 2024-25.