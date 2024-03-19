Video shows barrage of gunfire into Surrey jeweler’s window

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say there is no evidence at this point to connect a shooting targeting a Newton jewelry store to an ongoing series of extortion attempts.

Police were called to ACC Jewelers near 80th Avenue and 128th Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday after someone shot the front window out, setting off an alarm.

Security video from the area shows a vehicle pulling up in front of the business and someone inside firing at least a dozen shots through the glass.

Two people in a vehicle nearby with the door open appear to have witnessed the gunfire.

“At this time in the investigation, there are no links to the extortion series,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb told Global News on Tuesday.

Lobb said there was no sign anything was stolen from the business, and that Mounties are currently exploring all possible motives.

She added that while the incident is alarming, crime statistics in the city showed shots fired incidents down 30 per cent in 2023 over the year prior, with homicides down 45 per cent.

Police have also met with more than 100 Surrey businesses to conduct security assessments and discuss safety, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.