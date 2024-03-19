Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows barrage of gunfire into Surrey jeweler’s window

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey jewelry store'
Shots fired at Surrey jewelry store
Surrey RCMP are investigating shots fired at a Newton business early Monday morning. Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up to ACC Jewellers Ltd. at Payal Business Centre, near 80th Avenue and 128th Street just before 3 a.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say there is no evidence at this point to connect a shooting targeting a Newton jewelry store to an ongoing series of extortion attempts.

Police were called to ACC Jewelers near 80th Avenue and 128th Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday after someone shot the front window out, setting off an alarm.

Security video from the area shows a vehicle pulling up in front of the business and someone inside firing at least a dozen shots through the glass.

Click to play video: '1 arrest, 1 sent to hospital after fight breaks out at Surrey carnival'
1 arrest, 1 sent to hospital after fight breaks out at Surrey carnival

Two people in a vehicle nearby with the door open appear to have witnessed the gunfire.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“At this time in the investigation, there are no links to the extortion series,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb told Global News on Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Lobb said there was no sign anything was stolen from the business, and that Mounties are currently exploring all possible motives.

She added that while the incident is alarming, crime statistics in the city showed shots fired incidents down 30 per cent in 2023 over the year prior, with homicides down 45 per cent.

Police have also met with more than 100 Surrey businesses to conduct security assessments and discuss safety, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices