Regina’s Milky Way ice cream shop officially opens for the season

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s popular ice cream shop is now open for business. Milky Way Ice Cream opened its windows on Tuesday to serve its best-tasting ice cream to locals.

“It’s one of our favorite times of the year,” said Anne Boldt, an employee at Milky Way. “We want to be the first sign of spring. We’re really excited to open up our windows and see our wonderful customers, new and old.”

0:40 Regina’s Milky Way Ice Cream shop opens Friday, marking unofficial start of spring

Milky Way is a family-owned business and has been in operation since 1956. It has been a staple in Regina for the last 68 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had so much fun running it, and we want to keep it that way,” Boldt said. “We feel like we’re part of the city of Regina.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The flavour grape kicks off as the first flavour of the day for the 2024 season.

— with files from Andrew Benson