Canada

Federal government launches forensic audit of Saskatchewan First Nations group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Indigenous Services Canada says it plans to launch a forensic audit on the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.
Indigenous Services Canada says it plans to launch a forensic audit on the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. Photo by / The Canadian Press
Indigenous Services Canada says it plans to launch a forensic audit of an organization representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The department says it is aware of allegations brought forward against the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and is reviewing them.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The government says in a statement that it takes allegations of the misuse of public funds seriously.

But the statement says that due to privacy concerns, it is not confirming any details about the audit.

The federation advocates on behalf of member First Nations on issues such as education and child welfare.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

