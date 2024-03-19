Lethbridge pair charged with unlawful confinement, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lethbridge residents are facing aggravated assault and unlawful confinement charges after a man was beaten up, cut with a knife and robbed while being held against his will at a motor home on the south side.

Police say on March 14 at 1:43 p.m. they responded to a call about an injured man on the 500 block of 24 Street South. Their investigation determined the victim went to visit a motor home and after talking with numerous people inside, a physical fight happened over stolen property.

“The victim was beaten and tied up, preventing him from leaving. He sustained a knife wound to his face and was choked before being released approximately one hour later. The subjects also stole personal property belonging to the victim, including his bike, cell phone and bank card,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Tuesday.

“Later in the day police located a male subject who was arrested without incident. During a search incidental to arrest, the male was found in possession of the victim’s bank card. On March 15, police located a female subject who was arrested without incident.”

Franklin Hugh Taylor Pantherbone, 41, of Lethbridge, is facing aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and robbery charges.

Police have charged a 21-year-old female and 41-year-old male in connection with an incident where a man was assaulted with a knife, held against his will and robbed. https://t.co/O4DdTTbSEr #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) March 19, 2024

Kristen Ariel Healy, 21, of Lethbridge, has been charged with robbery.

Pantherbone and Healy are in police custody, Pantherbone is slated to appear in court April 2 and Healy’s court date is next Monday.