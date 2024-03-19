Winnipeg police are at the scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Although they say they can’t share many details, police at the scene of an incident on Selkirk Avenue near McPhillips Street have confirmed they’re investigating a homicide.

A police spokesperson told Global Winnipeg that several units were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk around 4 p.m. Monday, and have maintained a presence ever since.

Although police say more information will be made available later on Tuesday, the victim is an adult male. This marks Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2024.