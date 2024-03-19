Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police are at the scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police on scene of Selkirk Avenue homicide
Global Winnipeg's Clay Young reports from the scene of a homicide investigation on Selkirk Avenue.
Although they say they can’t share many details, police at the scene of an incident on Selkirk Avenue near McPhillips Street have confirmed they’re investigating a homicide.

A police spokesperson told Global Winnipeg that several units were called to a home in the 1200 block of Selkirk around 4 p.m. Monday, and have maintained a presence ever since.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Although police say more information will be made available later on Tuesday, the victim is an adult male. This marks Winnipeg’s 11th homicide of 2024.

