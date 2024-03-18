Toronto man charged after reportedly sexually assaulting jogger

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a jogger in the city’s west end last week.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on March 14 in the area of Sterling Road and Dundas Street West, police say.

Police said the victim was jogging on a pathway in the area when the man approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled northbound on the pathway.

On Sunday, 32-year-old Tibor Berki was arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 18.

Toronto police say they believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).