Crime

Toronto man charged after reportedly sexually assaulting jogger

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 10:14 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation as they believe there may be more victims.
The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation as they believe there may be more victims. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a jogger in the city’s west end last week.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. on March 14 in the area of Sterling Road and Dundas Street West, police say.

Police said the victim was jogging on a pathway in the area when the man approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled northbound on the pathway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
On Sunday, 32-year-old Tibor Berki was arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 18.

Toronto police say they believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Lawyers in historic sex assault case say new evidence suggests former Calgary teacher didn’t act alone'
Lawyers in historic sex assault case say new evidence suggests former Calgary teacher didn’t act alone
