Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Okanagan crews battle two early-season wildfires amid dry conditions

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 8:53 pm
2 min read
Following two wildfires this weekend in the Okanagan, officials are warning of an early start to the season amid tinder dry conditions. Taya fast reports.
It’s a cautionary tale about just how dry conditions are in the Okanagan as crews battled two early-season wildfires this weekend.

A wildfire sparked in the Creighton Valley area, just outside of Lumby, B.C., Sunday afternoon.

“As you can see there is snow all around us but on the south-facing slope it is really dry,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The fire quickly grew to around three hectares before firefighters prevented it from growing any larger.

As of Sunday evening, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) classified the fire as ‘being held’ and not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

“(It was an) absolute surprise to be honest. It is really early in the year for something like this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before, actually,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton.

In the South Okanagan, the Penticton Indian Band responded to a wildfire Sunday night near Fish Lake Road in Summerland.

The size of the fire is unknown, but it was classified as being held only hours after it was first discovered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“That sends a pretty strong message, having a fire like that this time of year – in March – it sends a pretty strong message that it is dry out there,” said Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes.

“We had drought conditions last year and they are expanding into this year and it is going to be a super, super dry spring and summer and people have to be extra careful.”

Both wildfires on Sunday are believed to be human-caused, and fire officials are urging people to be extra vigilant.

“If you are doing any burning, whether it’s having a campfire or Category 2 or Category 3 open burn, ensure that you’re using caution,” said Kamloops Fire Centre Information Officer Melaine Bibeau.

“And definitely, if people are recreating in the backcountry, using dirt bikes or anything like that, again, just practicing that vigilance. Ensuring that when you’re in drier areas that you’re aware of your surroundings and also if you are recreating in the backcountry, if you see smoke, we definitely encourage people like call it in.”

The provincial government warns there will likely be an early start to the 2024 wildfire season given the current conditions across B.C.

According to B.C.’s Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma, the province is taking action earlier than ever to better prepare for what they believe will be recurring and worsening emergencies.

“Preparations for this year’s wildfire season are already well underway,” said Ma in a press release.

“We have seen the devastating consequences of climate change on our communities and we are using lessons learned from last year to strengthen our approach to emergencies. By taking a whole-of-government approach and working with local governments, First Nations and emergency-response partners, we can ensure we are as prepared as possible for whatever might come.”

While officials jump into action early, people are also being asked to do their part – to prepare now for wildfire season.

