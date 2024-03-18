Kelowna, B.C., teens rescued in Black Mountain Regional Park

Send this page to someone via email

Two Okanagan teens were rescued Saturday night after getting stranded in Black Mountain Regional Park.

“The teenagers had left for a hike in the late afternoon and had gotten disorientated as they attempted to return home in the darkness,” Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said in a press release.

“When they realized they were in trouble they did the correct thing to call for help and stop moving.”

This made the rescue a textbook operation. The RCMP pinged the teens’ phone and gave COSAR their approximate location.

With this information, COSAR said, it sent out its rescue e-bike team to ride to the teens’ location where they had gotten stuck on a steep slope.

COSAR helped them down and returned them to the command post where they were handed over to a family member and the RCMP. Both teenagers were unhurt — just a little cold.