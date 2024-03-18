Toronto’s Ward’s Island residents grieving after fire destroys clubhouse

Send this page to someone via email

A neighbor of a beloved clubhouse and cafe on one of the Toronto Islands says local residents are processing a significant loss after a fire destroyed the community hub over the weekend.

A fire broke out at the Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse and cafe around 2 a.m. on Sunday and destroyed the building.

Anne Barber who lives near the building says she pulled open her curtains at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and saw the clubhouse building had turned into a black hole of ashes and smoke.

Barber says the local community will need time to grieve and process the loss of the clubhouse that hosted many memorable events, including weddings and parties.

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Larry Cocco says a team of investigators is on scene looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

He says heavy equipment is being used to help the investigators go through the scene to look for anything that can help them understand what caused the fire.

Ward’s Island is one of several islands that make up Toronto Island Park.