Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Massive structure fire destroys community centre on Toronto’s Ward Island

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
Toronto Fire received reports of the major fire at 2:20 a.m. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire received reports of the major fire at 2:20 a.m. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto fire crews battled an early morning blaze at the Ward’s Island Community Centre on Sunday.

Emergency responders say calls reporting the fire came in around 2:20 a.m. By the time firetrucks arrived on scene, it was a fully involved structure fire.

Crews from the mainland came by boat to help knock down the fire.

Fire officials say they fought from outside the building over fears of structural integrity.

According to Toronto Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantinou, crews from the mainland came to assist in fighting the flames. View image in full screen
According to Toronto Fire Captain Bill Papakonstantinou, crews from the mainland came to assist in fighting the flames. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Trending Now

Residents reported that they had not seen anyone inside the building, but crews were conducted a search to ensure everyone was safe. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire has been knocked down, but firefighters say they will remain on scene Sunday as a precaution.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices