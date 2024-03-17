Massive structure fire destroys community centre on Toronto’s Ward Island

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto fire crews battled an early morning blaze at the Ward’s Island Community Centre on Sunday.

Emergency responders say calls reporting the fire came in around 2:20 a.m. By the time firetrucks arrived on scene, it was a fully involved structure fire.

Crews from the mainland came by boat to help knock down the fire.

Fire officials say they fought from outside the building over fears of structural integrity.

Residents reported that they had not seen anyone inside the building, but crews were conducted a search to ensure everyone was safe. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire has been knocked down, but firefighters say they will remain on scene Sunday as a precaution.