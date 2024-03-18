2 men taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say two people were found with stab wounds in Kitchener on Friday morning.

They say officers were dispatched to Chandler Drive at around 10:15 a.m. after the stabbings were reported.

The victims, who were both men, were taken to out-of-region hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.