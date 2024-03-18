Menu

Crime

Toronto suspect wanted in 2 separate hate-motivated assaults

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say they are looking to identify a suspect wanted for two separate hate-motivated assaults in the downtown area.

Police said the first incident happened on March 13 at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas and Victoria streets.

The victim was walking through the area and passed the suspect, who was standing outside an establishment, police said.

Investigators allege the suspect assaulted the victim “while calling them racial slurs.”

In a second incident, on March 15 at around 7:30 p.m., police say the suspect and another victim were on a TTC subway train near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue.

Police allege the suspect intentionally bumped into the victim and as the victim was exiting the subway, the suspect “assaulted them and called them racial slurs.”

“The suspect then produced a weapon and threated the victim,” police said.

Investigators said the suspect is described as having a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, blue jeans and beige Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

