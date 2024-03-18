Jury selection set to start Monday in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Send this page to someone via email

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Northrup was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service.

Zameer was granted bail in the fall of 2021, but the reasons for the decision and evidence presented in court are covered by a standard publication ban.