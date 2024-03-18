Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jury selection set to start Monday in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 6:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wife of Toronto police officer killed in 2021 speaks to Global News'
Wife of Toronto police officer killed in 2021 speaks to Global News
WATCH: Margaret Northrup’s husband, Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed on July 2, 2021 when he was responding to a call in downtown Toronto. As Global News’ Catherine McDonald explains. Northrup, a police officer for 31 years, was struck by a vehicle and later died. McDonald sits down with his Margaret to discuss the last year – Jun 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Umar Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Trending Now

Northrup was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service.

Zameer was granted bail in the fall of 2021, but the reasons for the decision and evidence presented in court are covered by a standard publication ban.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices