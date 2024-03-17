Protest held for more jail time for man who played role in Beaumont woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered in Beaumont on Sunday to protest against the lack of jail time for a man who played a role in a woman’s death last year.

Joseph Donald Skelly, 69, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to causing indignity to a dead body in Treasa Lynn Oberly’s July 2023 death. He and his son were both charged in connection with the death.

Oberly was reported missing on July 16, 2023, two days after she was last seen, according to the RCMP. The 40-year-old woman was found dead on July 24.

Skelly received a two-year conditional sentence in court earlier this month, which will be served for 12 months under full house arrest followed by 12 months with a curfew. A 12-month probation period will follow.

Tracy McCleave, an organizer of Sunday’s protest, said she is upset that Skelly can return to the community after such a “heinous” crime. She told Global News that Oberly’s family can potentially cross paths with Skelly, which can re-traumatize them.

“He can sit on his front steps in our community and have a coffee, and within his restrictions of house arrests … Our community is not happy,” McCleave said. “The majority of our community are dumbfounded … (Oberly’s) parents are dumbfounded.”

McCleave said the protest was organized to demand harsher sentences for people who have been convicted of causing indignity to a dead body. She also urged community members to exercise their rights to peacefully protest and not engage in vigilante justice.

“We’re going to be pushing for a Treasa’s Bill. Any person who has been convicted of dismembering, dishonouring, mutilating and ridding of evidence of a crime should have a minimum and mandatory prison time. The years of prison time is up for date … But absolutely not back in the community,” McCleave told Global News.

“And (they) also have to do community service in the community (the crime) happened.”

McCleave said this is the first protest on this matter but she hopes there will be more.

“We have a lot of community support … People just wanted justice. Justice for her, justice for her son, justice for friends and neighbours and for the community. We just want justice,” she said.

“There’s been no justice for this case with Joseph Skelly.”

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.