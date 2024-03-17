Dismantling of crane will disrupt traffic in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Those commuting in Kelowna may want to avoid a stretch of downtown starting Monday.

From March 18-22, vehicle traffic from Bernard Avenue between Bertram and St. Paul streets will be closed, and motorists are being asked to take alternative routes until the roadways reopen.

The city says the reason for the closure is to allow for crews to dismantle a crane at the Bernard Block development site.

“Prominent on-site signage will provide detour information and traffic control will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” the City of Kelowna said in a press release. “Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

The two towers at Bernard Block are slated to be complete and ready for occupancy by this summer.