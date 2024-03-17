Menu

Traffic

Dismantling of crane will disrupt traffic in downtown Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
A crane at the Bernard Block development site in downtown Kelowna. View image in full screen
A section of downtown Kelowna will be closed starting March 18, to allow space for the dismantling of a crane at the Bernard Block development site. Kelowna Developments
Those commuting in Kelowna may want to avoid a stretch of downtown starting Monday.

From March 18-22, vehicle traffic from Bernard Avenue between Bertram and St. Paul streets will be closed, and motorists are being asked to take alternative routes until the roadways reopen.

The city says the reason for the closure is to allow for crews to dismantle a crane at the Bernard Block development site.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse'
Kelowna RCMP recommend charges in deadly crane collapse
“Prominent on-site signage will provide detour information and traffic control will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” the City of Kelowna said in a press release. “Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two towers at Bernard Block are slated to be complete and ready for occupancy by this summer.

