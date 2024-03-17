Menu

3 injured in two-car collision in Perth County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Don Mitchell / Global News
OPP say three people were injured after two cars collided Sunday in Perth County, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Road 121 and Line 67 just before 9 a.m. Three people were taken to hospital, including one via air ambulance.

Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Road 121 remains closed between Line 61 and Perth Line 72, while Line 67 remains closed between Road 124 to Road 116.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

