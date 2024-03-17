3 injured in two-car collision in Perth County, Ont.

See more sharing options

OPP say three people were injured after two cars collided Sunday in Perth County, Ont.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Road 121 and Line 67 just before 9 a.m. Three people were taken to hospital, including one via air ambulance.

Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Road 121 remains closed between Line 61 and Perth Line 72, while Line 67 remains closed between Road 124 to Road 116.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.