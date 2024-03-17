Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP in Salmon Arm, B.C., seek Quebec-registered SUV suspected in thefts

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
Kelowna RCMP presented city council with its 2023 year-end report based on public safety and crime data on Monday. Last spring, council identified crime and safety as one of its top priorities, and as Jayden Wasney reports, the RCMP is working with the city to ensure those targets are met.
RCMP in Salmon Arm are turning to the public to help locate a vehicle believed to have been used in multiple thefts.

Police said Thursday that they were searching for a 2022 grey Ford Explorer as well as two individuals occupying the vehicle who are suspected of being involved in a theft on Vancouver Island, among others.

“The suspects appear to be two males between 30-50 years old, and of Middle Eastern descent,” Salmon Arm RCMP media relations officer Const. Andrew Hodges said.

“The occupants appear to now be targeting Salmon Arm businesses, in particular electronics, cell phones, and possibly jewelry.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SUV has a Quebec licence plate that reads ‘FSH7910.’

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call police immediately and not approach it on their own. Members of the public can call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

