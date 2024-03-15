Menu

Crime

Driver charged after highway crash northeast of Edmonton sends 2 people to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
In a news release, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 15 and Highway 21 at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
In a news release, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 15 and Highway 21 at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Global News
A highway crash northeast of Edmonton sent two people to hospital and has resulted in a St. Albert man being charged.

In a news release, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 15 and Highway 21 at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

They said both vehicles involved were pickup trucks.

The driver and passenger in one of the pickup trucks were taken to hospital. Police said one of the victims’ injuries were serious but they were expected to survive.

The driver of the other pickup truck was not injured, but was arrested.

“Police remained on scene for several hours investigating,” the RCMP said. “Initial investigation indicates that …. (one vehicle) rear-ended the other vehicle.”

Police did not name the man they arrested but said he has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg % causing bodily harm.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Traffic was diverted from the area until about 6:30 a.m. while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene.

