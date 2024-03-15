Woman, 22, in custody after hammer attack on parked train: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after an erratic series of events Wednesday evening that included the window of a CN Rail locomotive getting smashed with a hammer.

Police said they were called to the Mission Gardens neighbourhood around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a distressed woman on the railway tracks.

Before officers arrived, police said a woman climbed onto a parked locomotive and struck its window repeatedly with a hammer. The conductor on board locked the door to the train’s cab to prevent the woman from getting inside, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police found the suspect on CN property nearby, in the area of Plessis Road and Bournais Drive. Although she was safely taken into custody, police said she began behaving erratically while being taken to police headquarters and was instead taken to hospital for assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old woman was charged with mischief under $5,000. She was also issued a notice under the Provincial Offence Act for trespassing on railway property.