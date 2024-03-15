Menu

Crime

Former landlord of west-end home threatened by former tenant, Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 15, 2024 9:09 am
1 min read
Police have charged one man after they said there was a threat to burn down a home where he used to rent a basement apartment. View image in full screen
Police have charged one man after they said there was a threat to burn down a home where he used to rent a basement apartment. Guelph police
Police say they’ve charged a Guelph man after his former landlord was threatened earlier this week.

On Monday night, police said a former tenant went back to a house where he used to rent a basement apartment near the intersection of Paisley Road and Hanlon Parkway.

The man walked around the property and yelled he was going to burn the house down, police say.

Trending Now

Investigators said officers found the suspect on Thursday morning in the downtown core.

A 39-year-old has a bail hearing on Friday.

