Former landlord of west-end home threatened by former tenant, Guelph police say

Police say they’ve charged a Guelph man after his former landlord was threatened earlier this week.

On Monday night, police said a former tenant went back to a house where he used to rent a basement apartment near the intersection of Paisley Road and Hanlon Parkway.

The man walked around the property and yelled he was going to burn the house down, police say.

Investigators said officers found the suspect on Thursday morning in the downtown core.

A 39-year-old has a bail hearing on Friday.