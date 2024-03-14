Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police issue shelter-in-place warning in southeast for shooting incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is advising people avoid the area of the 300 block of Penswood Way Southeast for “an ongoing incident involving a shooting.”

Police also are asking local residents to shelter in place.

Calgary police shared news of the active incident in the north part of the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood on social media late Thursday.

The CPS tactical unit was executing a search warrant at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said prior to entering the home, shots were fired in the direction of the officers at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We currently have multiple police resources on scene and have contained the suspect residence,” police posted on social media at 4:45 p.m.

CPS said that as of around 4:30 p.m., there were no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices