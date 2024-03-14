Calgary police issue shelter-in-place warning in southeast for shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is advising people avoid the area of the 300 block of Penswood Way Southeast for “an ongoing incident involving a shooting.”

Police also are asking local residents to shelter in place.

Calgary police shared news of the active incident in the north part of the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood on social media late Thursday.

The CPS tactical unit was executing a search warrant at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said prior to entering the home, shots were fired in the direction of the officers at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We currently have multiple police resources on scene and have contained the suspect residence,” police posted on social media at 4:45 p.m.

CPS said that as of around 4:30 p.m., there were no reported injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…