Victoria police officer’s lost notebook contained personal information of 54 people

A serious security breach has Victoria police warning people to consider temporarily moving out of their homes.

Police said one of their officers lost a notebook for eight days in February and it was in temporary possession of what they called “the criminal element.”

Const. Terri Healy with Victoria police said the officer misplaced the book while executing a search warrant.

“They took all necessary steps,” she said. “They advised their supervisor that the notebook had been left behind at the search warrant. And our information office notified the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.”

Healy said the notebook contained the personal information of 54 individuals, who are now potentially at risk.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have offered those affected information on personal safety and home safety,” she added.

“But at this time, there’s no indication that there’s any risk. We have conducted a risk assessment and there’s nothing to indicate that these people are at an increased rate of harm.”

This is the second time an officer lost a notebook.

In December 2022, an officer misplaced their notebook and did not immediately notify their superiors. That book fell into the wrong hands and copies were made and distributed.

That led to a home invasion in the city and the same home was also mentioned in the second lost notebook.

“Her information is involved in both of these situations which gives rise to my concern about how common this might be,” criminal defence lawyer Donald McKay told Global News.

“There needs to be more done, there has to be some way of ensuring that these notebooks are secure.”

Healy said that the first investigation has now concluded and there is nothing to suggest any copies were made of the more recent lost notebook.

“This is a rare occurrence,” she added.

“In this most recent incident, it’s an incident of human error. We recognize that this could be mitigated by technology, by digital notebook-taking and so that is something that we’re actively pursuing.”

In a statement, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association said, “It’s an indication that their policies and procedures are inadequate to safeguard these notes from disclosure and tampering… A systemic investigation is warranted.”

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified and is looking into the circumstances.