OHS investigating workplace death at Slave Lake pulp mill

The company that operates Slave Lake Pulp has confirmed to Global News that a contractor was killed at the site on Wednesday.

“A contractor was fatally injured at our pulp operation in Slave Lake. The incident occurred when the individual was working to repair a piece of mobile equipment. The mill was not operating at the time,” said Joyce Wagenaar, communications director for West Fraser, which operates Slave Lake Pulp.

The spokesperson said West Fraser is cooperating with Alberta Occupation Health and Safety (OHS) during its investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, colleagues, and our Slave Lake Pulp team during this difficult time,” Wagenaar said.

The company did not provide further details about the individual.

Global News has reached out to OHS for further details.