Alberta OHS investigating death of worker who was working under bus in Taber: police

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a man working underneath a large charter bus “when the bus collapsed on him,” according to the Taber Police Service.

In a post on social media, the TPS said emergency crews were called to the scene in the 5700 block of 54th Avenue in Taber just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said investigators determined the worker who died was a 42-year-old man. They did not say what kind of work he was doing at the time.

The TPS said the investigation has now been entirely turned over to OHS.