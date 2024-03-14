Need some advice? Free legal clinics taking place inside Montreal metro station

Send this page to someone via email

It’s easy to rack up thousands of dollars in lawyer’s fees when facing legal issues, making access to justice challenging.

That’s why a Quebec non-profit, Juripop, has launched Justice Month, bringing free legal advice to those who need it, such as Serge Deneault.

Deneault needs help figuring out what to do with the new terms in his lease. He is getting a free consultation in none other than Montreal’s metro.

Deneault says it’s a convenient way to get some guidance.

More than 600 people are expected to attend Juripop’s free legal clinic this month.

People can meet with lawyers or notaries for 15 minutes and get advice on pretty much any law on the books.

They also get referrals to other legal organizations such as community justice centres. The centres are another non-profit that also offers free and longer consultations with lawyers in the greater Montreal area.

“We’re also the first door where people can knock and we can refer them to lawyers that will take their case if they want to come in court later,” said lawyer Sacha Grgicevic-Lesage who works in the Montérégie community justice centre.

The goal of this event is to improve access to justice.

Meeting with a lawyer in Quebec can cost up to $350 an hour.

The initiative aims to break social-economic barriers, something that compelled notary André Phan to volunteer.

“Right now we can answer to everybody, so I’m very grateful that I have this chance,” Phan told Global News.

The free legal clinic takes place every Thursday in March from noon to 6 p.m. at Place des Arts Metro.